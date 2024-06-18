Ohtani went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs, an RBI, a stolen base and a walk Monday in a 9-5 victory versus the Rockies.

With Mookie Betts (hand) set to miss several weeks, Ohtani could see most of his work out of the leadoff spot -- he's now slotted in there for both games that Betts has missed so far this season. Ohtani certainly possesses qualities of a leadoff man with a .314 average, .388 OBP and 16 thefts on the campaign, though his power far exceeds what is usually expected from a batter in that role. Ohtani could lose some RBI opportunities with Betts not hitting ahead of him for the foreseeable future, but the Japanese superstar is more than capable of knocking himself in and should continue to get opportunities to score with Will Smith and Freddie Freeman batting behind him.