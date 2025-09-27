Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Rare day off Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ohtani isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mariners.
Ohtani went 0-for-3 during Friday's victory but still managed to extend his on-base streak to 30 games by drawing a walk. The Dodgers will give him an extra day to rest Saturday in preparation for the postseason, which will allow Tommy Edman to work as the DH while Miguel Rojas starts at second base.
