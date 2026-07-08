Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Reaches 20-homer mark

Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Rockies.

Ohtani's solo shot led off the bottom of the first inning. He has homered in consecutive contests and now has 20 long balls on the year. The superstar is batting .294 with a .950 OPS, 56 RBI, 62 runs scored, six stolen bases, 15 doubles and two triples over 88 contests. Ohtani has hit at least 34 homers in five straight seasons, but his power pace this year means he's facing an uphill climb if he's to get back to the 50-homer power he displayed in his first two years as a Dodger.