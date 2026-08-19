Ohtani went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Rockies.

Ohtani has reached the 30-homer mark for the sixth year in a row, though he's still well off the pace that saw him club more than 50 homers in each of the previous two seasons. The superstar has made his presence felt with four homers and nine RBI over his last nine contests. He's batting .294 with a .948 OPS this season, to go with 80 RBI, 82 runs scored, 24 doubles, three triples and seven stolen bases. Ohtani also threw a bullpen session Tuesday as he continues to work his way back from knee issues that have kept him off the mound in game action since July 3.