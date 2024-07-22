Ohtani went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's win over the Red Sox.

Ohtani was one of five Dodgers who went yard against Kutter Crawford. His fifth-inning blast traveled 473 feet, the second-longest home run ever recorded at Dodger Stadium, and he has seven homers of at least 450 feet this year. Ohtani leads the National League with 30 home runs and has reached that mark in four consecutive seasons. He's slashing .315/.401/.638 with 70 RBI, 78 runs, 23 steals and a 54:97 BB:K in 441 plate appearances.