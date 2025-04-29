Ohtani went 1-for-2 with a run, three walks and a stolen base in a 7-6 extra-inning victory versus Miami on Monday.

The Marlins largely pitched around Ohtani in the contest, putting him on base via walk three times. The superstar slugger was able to make the most of his lone hit by following his first-inning single with a steal of second base before coming around to score on a Freddie Freeman base knock. Ohtani hasn't homered in his past seven contests, but he's picked up a pair of thefts in that span while going 8-for-27 (.296 batting average) at the plate.