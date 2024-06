Ohtani went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Rockies.

Ohtani had gone seven games without a steal, and he hit just .167 (5-for-30) over that span. That's a rare cold spell for one of baseball's best players, who continues to do it all out of the No. 2 hole for the Dodgers. He's at a .326/.395/.604 slash line with 14 home runs, 14 steals, 38 RBI and 41 runs scored over 57 contests.