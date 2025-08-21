Ohtani was removed from Wednesday's game against the Rockies in the top of the eighth inning after he was hit in the leg by a comebacker while pitching earlier in the contest, Manny Randhawa of MLB.com reports.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Ohtani was hit in the leg by a comebacker off the bat of Orlando Arcia. The training staff came out to check on Ohtani, but he stayed in the game to finish out the inning on the mound. Ohtani stayed in the dugout for an extended period of time prior to his plate appearance in the top of the fifth and was eventually pulled for a pinch hitter in the eighth with the Dodgers trailing 6-1. Manager Dave Roberts may provide an update after the game, but Ohtani should be viewed as day-to-day for now. Los Angeles wraps up the series with Colorado on Thursday, but Ohtani had already been expected to sit out that game for rest purposes before he made his early exit Wednesday.