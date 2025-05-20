Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Ohtani hit the first of back-to-back solo homers with Mookie Betts in the sixth inning, going 389 feet to left field. The long ball was Ohtani's 17th of the campaign, pushing him back ahead of Kyle Schwarber -- who went deep earlier in the day -- for the MLB lead. Ohtani is in the midst of a big month of May, slashing .352/.427/.859 with 10 home runs, 21 RBI, 19 runs and a stolen base through 17 games this month.