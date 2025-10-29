Ohtani took the loss in Game 4 of the World Series against the Blue Jays on Tuesday after allowing four earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six batters over six-plus innings. He also went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts as a batter.

After getting through the first two innings without giving up a run, Ohtani allowed a single to Nathan Lukes in the third before serving up a home run to Vladimir Guerrero in the ensuing at-bat. The two-way superstar kept the game close for the next several innings but was pulled after allowing the first two men he faced in the seventh to reach base -- both of whom eventually came around to score. Ohtani is likely now done making starts on the mound for the Dodgers this postseason, but he will likely be available out of the bullpen for the remainder of the series and also remains one of the most dynamic bats in Los Angeles' lineup.