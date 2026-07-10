Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Scratched due to knee irritation

Ohtani has been scratched from Friday's start against the Diamondbacks due to continued irritation in his left knee.

Ohtani will serve as the Dodgers' designated hitter Friday and for the rest of the weekend, but he will not pitch because of a nagging knee issue that first popped up a month ago. According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, Ohtani will have the knee drained and likely receive an injection over the All-Star break, which will prevent him from participating in the All-Star Game. Kyle Hurt will start what will be a bullpen game for the Dodgers in Friday's series opener versus the Diamondbacks.