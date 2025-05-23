Ohtani (elbow) will face hitters in a bullpen session Saturday, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.
Ohtani also threw some breaking pitches in his lighter mid-week bullpen session Wednesday, Chen added. It's all a major step in his rehab from elbow surgery, and facing hitters this weekend might be the biggest step of them all to this point. The Dodgers don't anticipate Ohtani needing a rehab assignment, and will instead build him up through simulated games. Ohtani's mound debut with the Dodgers remains to be determined.
