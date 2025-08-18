Ohtani is expected to draw the start on the mound in Wednesday's contest against the Rockies, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ohtani will return to the mound versus Colorado, and he will look to rebound after surrendering four runs on five hits over 4.1 innings in his last outing against the Angels on Wednesday. He is expected to pitch five innings against the Rockies, according to his manager Dave Roberts. The 31-year-old has posted a 3.47 ERA and with 32 punchouts over 23.1 innings in nine appearances on the mound this season.