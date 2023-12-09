Ohtani (elbow) announced Saturday via his personal Instagram account that he will be signing with the Dodgers.

The Blue Jays were rumored to be the front-runners for Ohtani's services, but the two-way superstar will instead swap Los Angeles teams on a monstrous 10-year, $700 million deal. Ohtani underwent elbow surgery in September that will prevent him from pitching next season, but he immediately becomes arguably the biggest offensive threat in a lineup that also features Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts.