Ohtani is not in the lineup Thursday versus the Cardinals amid knee and biceps discomfort.

After Wednesday's 8-6 loss to the Cardinals, manager Dave Roberts made it sound likely that Ohtani could get the day off Thursday, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reported. Ohtani appeared to show physical discomfort in his four strikeout performance Wednesday as he is dealing with soreness in his left knee and right biceps. It remains to be seen how many games the superstar may rest until he rejoins the lineup. As for Thursday, Tommy Edman is batting leadoff while Alex Call is starting as the designated hitter.