Ohtani went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in an 8-7 win against Colorado on Wednesday.

Ohtani led off the bottom half of the first inning in jaw-dropping fashion, belting a 448-foot solo shot to right field off veteran German Marquez. The two-way star plated another run (albeit in less dramatic fashion) later in the frame on a single to right field to cap a seven-run opening inning for Los Angeles. Ohtani is tied for fourth in the league to this point with six home runs, and he's added five steals, putting him on pace to approach a 40-40 campaign after logging MLB's first ever 50-50 season last year.