Ohtani went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Saturday's 8-7 loss to the Brewers.

Ohtani sparked a rally in the third inning with his homer and added an RBI single in the sixth. The two-way superstar has had a relatively quiet July as a batter, hitting .192 (10-for-52) over 14 games, though four of those hits have been homers. He's still at a .274/.379/.604 slash line on the year while adding 33 long balls, 63 RBI, 92 runs scored, 12 doubles, seven triples and 13 stolen bases through 97 games.