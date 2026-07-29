Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Starring role on offense in loss

Ohtani went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and three total RBI in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Mariners.

Ohtani had been a little quiet lately, going nine games without a homer after the All-Star break. He changed that tune early Tuesday with a solo shot off Luis Castillo to lead off the Dodgers' half of the first inning. Ohtani is now batting .286 with a .924 OPS, 23 homers, 64 RBI, 67 runs scored, 20 doubles, two triples and six stolen bases over 102 contests. He's still battling a knee injury that is keeping him off the mound, and it's safe to assume he won't be pushing too hard with speed while the knee is a concern.