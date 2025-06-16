Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Starting on mound Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ohtani (elbow) will operate as the Dodgers' starting pitcher for Monday's contest against the Padres.
Ohtani will officially make his return to the major-league mound, operating as an opener in Monday's series opener against the Padres. Ohtani was originally expected to throw another live bullpen session early this week, but that plan has now been scratched for a far more positive development. The right-hander was going to shoot for 50 to 55 pitches in his live BP session, which is likely the general number of pitches he'll be capped at in his return to the bump Monday. Ohtani will increase his workload by outing, but he may not pitch deep enough in his season debut to qualify for a win, if it presents itself.
