Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two walks and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Blue Jays.

Ohtani tied the game at 1-1 with his leadoff homer in the bottom of the first inning. He still hasn't been held hitless in August, going 16-for-35 (.457) with three homers, four RBI and four steals during his nine-game hitting streak to begin the month. He had multiple hits in all three games against Toronto. He's up to a .284/.388/.620 slash line with 41 long balls, 77 RBI, 111 runs scored and 17 steals through 116 games this season.