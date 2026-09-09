Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Wednesday that a stint on the injured list is "on the table" for Ohtani (biceps/knee/neck), Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ohtani is working through biceps, knee and neck injuries, and his absence from Wednesday's lineup against the Reds will mark his sixth missed game over the Dodgers' last seven contests. He didn't feel great after a swing during Monday's game against Cincinnati, and the Dodgers may have no choice but to place Ohtani on the 10-day injured list and hope that an extended absence will have him in shape for the postseason. Thursday's off day will give both the Dodgers and Ohtani the opportunity to work through some things and determine next steps.