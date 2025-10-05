Ohtani picked up the win against the Phillies on Saturday, allowing three earned runs on three hits and one walk while striking out nine batters across six innings.

Making his first career postseason start, Ohtani set the Phillies down in order in the bottom of the first inning before getting into trouble in the second frame. Ohtani walked Alec Bohm and gave up a single to Brandon Marsh before J.T. Realmuto belted a two-run triple. Harrison Bader added a sacrifice fly two batters later, and that was the extent of the damage. Following the Realmuto triple, Ohtani set down 10 batters in a row, and then the final five hitters he faced, allowing the Dodgers to get back in the game. At the plate, Ohtani went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts and one walk. Ohtani will likely be available to make his next start Thursday in Game 4 if the series gets to that point.