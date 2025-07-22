Ohtani allowed one run on four hits and a walk while striking out three over three innings in a no-decision versus the Twins on Monday. He also went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run as a batter in the contest.

Ohtani completed three innings on the mound as originally scheduled, and he helped himself out with early run support by going yard in the bottom of the first inning after allowing a leadoff blast to Byron Buxton in the top of the frame. While Ohtani gave up a run for the first time since his season debut June 16 versus the Padres, this was another positive outing for the two-way superstar, who has a 1.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB over 12 innings through six starts. He stretched out to 46 pitches (30 strikes) Monday, up from 36 pitches in his previous start July 12. He's also up to 35 homers, 67 RBI, 94 runs scored, 13 stolen bases and a .275/.379/.614 slash line over 99 contests as a batter. The Dodgers have not yet announced when Ohtani's next start will be, but it is expected to be on the road, either at Boston this weekend or in Cincinnati early next week.