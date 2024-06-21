Ohtani went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks in Thursday's 5-3 win against the Rockies.

Ohtani began the game with a solo shot to center field for the seventh leadoff home run of his career. The superstar slugger has racked up four homers over his past five contests and has notched nine RBI during that span. Ohtani leads the National League and ranks third in MLB with 21 home runs overall this season.