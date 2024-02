Ohtani (elbow) told reporters Friday that he's swinging the bat at around 100 percent effort, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The next step for Ohtani as he works his way back from right elbow surgery is to either face live pitching or hitting off a high-velocity pitching machine. The Dodgers are expect to ease the superstar into things this spring, but he's fully expected to be ready to serve as the designated hitter on Opening Day. Ohtani will not be ready to pitch again until 2025.