Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Swipes bag No. 20
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ohtani went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 3-2 win over the Mariners.
The reigning NL NVP hasn't been able to match his historic 50-50 campaign from 2024, but Ohtani swiped his 20th bag of the year Friday, the third straight season he's reached that mark. His power numbers haven't regressed as he looks to defend his crown, though -- he's headed for his third straight campaign with an OPS over 1.000, slashing .279/.390/.616 through 720 plate appearances with 54 homers and 101 RBI, including nine long balls in 23 September contests.
