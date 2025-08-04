Ohtani went 2-for-3 with a double, a run, two walks and two stolen bases in a 3-0 win against the Rays on Sunday.

After Mookie Betts batted leadoff in each of the Dodgers' previous six contests, Ohtani was moved back to the top of the batting order Sunday. The two-way star served as a catalyst from that spot, reaching base four times. Ohtani also stole two bases, marking his first multi-theft game of the campaign. The slugger swiped a career-best 59 bags last year, but he's been less active on the basepaths this season with 15 steals in 19 attempts. That may be due in part to his resumption of pitching duties -- since Ohtani made his season debut on the mound June 16, he's posted just four thefts over 40 contests.