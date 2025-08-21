Ohtani was diagnosed with a right thigh contusion after being hit with a comebacker during Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Rockies, Manny Randhawa of MLB.com reports.

Ohtani was hit by an Orlando Arcia comebacker in the bottom of the fourth inning, but he was able to stay in the game and finish out the frame. He then took his next at-bat as the Dodgers' designated hitter in the top of the fifth, but Alex Call pinch-hit for Ohtani in the top of the eighth with the Dodgers trailing 6-1. Manager Dave Roberts said after the game that Ohtani will get a scheduled day off Thursday, and the hope is Ohtani will be ready to serve as a DH in Friday's series opener against the Padres. Ohtani isn't expected to require any further testing on his injured thigh, and he doesn't appear to be at risk of missing his next turn through the rotation either.