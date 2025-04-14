Ohtani (elbow) threw 30 pitches and sat around 90-to-92 miles per hour with his fastball in his most recent bullpen session Saturday, MLB.com reports.

After undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his non-throwing shoulder in November, Ohtani has bounced back nicely while filling an everyday role at designated hitter for the Dodgers to begin the season, slashing .273/.377/.500 with four home runs and four stolen bases through 17 games. He still has yet to make his debut on the mound for the Dodgers while ramping back up from his September 2023 Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, but he's been gradually increasing the volume and intensity of his bullpen sessions and could be ready to face hitters within the next few weeks. He remains without a clear timeline to make his first appearance as a pitcher with the Dodgers, and because of the impact he provides as a hitter, Ohtani won't be a candidate to go out on a minor-league rehab assignment to get stretched out. Instead, he'll have to build up as a pitcher through simulated games, which the Dodgers will have to strategically map out so as not to interfere with his regular routine as the team's DH.