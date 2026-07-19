Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Unlikely to pitch soon

Manager Dave Roberts said that "it's going to be some time" before Ohtani retakes the mound for the Dodgers, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

The two-way superstar was initially expected to make his first start on the mound after the All-Star break Wednesday in Philadelphia, but that plan was scrapped after he felt discomfort in his left knee while playing catch this weekend. Ohtani will continue to serve as Los Angeles' primary designated hitter, however, since the injury presents more problems while pitching due to the "torque of landing on that leg," per Roberts. Ohtani seems unlikely to pitch for at least the next couple weeks but is without an official timeline for his return to the bump.