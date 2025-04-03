Ohtani went 3-for-5 with a solo walk-off home run in Wednesday's 6- 5 win against Atlanta.

Ohtani took center stage on the night the Dodgers handed out a bobblehead commemorating his MVP award last season to fans. The superstar slugger managed a pair of singles across his first four plate appearances, then ended the game in dramatic fashion with a walk-off blast to center field against Atlanta closer Raisel Iglesias in the ninth inning. Ohtani has three homers -- all of the solo variety -- through eight contests this season after going deep a career-high 54 times during the regular season last year.