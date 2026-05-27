Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Will pitch, iffy to hit Wednesday

Manager Dave Roberts confirmed that Ohtani is on track make a start as a pitcher Wednesday against the Rockies at Dodger Stadium, but the Dodgers haven't decided if Ohtani will hit during the game, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

While serving as the Dodgers' designated hitter in Tuesday's 15-6 win, Ohtani went 0-for-2 with a hit-by-pitch and a run scored. After being struck on his right (pitching) hand during his plate appearance in the bottom of the fourth, Ohtani took his base but was removed from the contest the next time his turn in the batting order came up in the fifth. The Dodgers already held a nine-run lead at that point, and Roberts said afterward that Ohtani was merely removed as a precaution. Even so, while Ohtani shouldn't face any limitations with his workload as a pitcher, the Dodgers could still look to give him a break from hitting Wednesday. Ohtani has been included in the lineup for four of his first eight starts as a pitcher this season.