Ohtani (knee/biceps) did some base-running during the Dodgers' on-field batting practice Saturday, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

This marks the first time Ohtani has worked out on the field in front of the media since he went on the 15-day injured list last week. His stint was backdated to Sept. 8, meaning Ohtani is eligible to return this coming Wednesday, though it's uncertain if he will be ready by then. Ohtani figures to push to play in at least a few more regular-season games as a final tuneup before the playoffs.