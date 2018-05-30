Heredia went 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles and six RBI for Low-A Great Lakes in its 12-4 win over South Bend on Tuesday.

Mired in a 1-for-28 slump entering play Tuesday, Heredia broke out in a major way, with the three extra-base hits matching his total from the previous 15 games combined. Despite the big performance, the 19-year-old has struggled to a .182/.246/.341 line for the campaign and sports a .176 average across parts of two years in full-season ball. Given his age relative to level, Heredia's underwhelming numbers were to be expected, but it nonetheless keeps him off the radar in most dynasty settings.

More News
Our Latest Stories