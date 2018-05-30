Heredia went 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles and six RBI for Low-A Great Lakes in its 12-4 win over South Bend on Tuesday.

Mired in a 1-for-28 slump entering play Tuesday, Heredia broke out in a major way, with the three extra-base hits matching his total from the previous 15 games combined. Despite the big performance, the 19-year-old has struggled to a .182/.246/.341 line for the campaign and sports a .176 average across parts of two years in full-season ball. Given his age relative to level, Heredia's underwhelming numbers were to be expected, but it nonetheless keeps him off the radar in most dynasty settings.