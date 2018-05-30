Dodgers' Starling Heredia: Busts out with three extra-base hits
Heredia went 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles and six RBI for Low-A Great Lakes in its 12-4 win over South Bend on Tuesday.
Mired in a 1-for-28 slump entering play Tuesday, Heredia broke out in a major way, with the three extra-base hits matching his total from the previous 15 games combined. Despite the big performance, the 19-year-old has struggled to a .182/.246/.341 line for the campaign and sports a .176 average across parts of two years in full-season ball. Given his age relative to level, Heredia's underwhelming numbers were to be expected, but it nonetheless keeps him off the radar in most dynasty settings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...