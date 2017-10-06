Dodgers' Stetson Allie: Inks deal with Dodgers
Allie re-signed a minor-league deal with the Dodgers on Tuesday.
Allie spent his fourth straight season at Double A -- this year at Double-A Tulsa. After a productive 2016 in which he hit 16 home runs and drove in 63 RBI, the 26-year-old struggled in 2017, slashing .216/.293/.341. Allie will need to show consistency at the plate and cut down on the strikeouts if he plans on seeing the majors in the near future.
