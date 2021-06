Souza's contract was selected by the Dodgers on Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Souza was released by the Astros in late March but began the season with Triple-A Oklahoma City. He appeared in 22 minor-league games and slashed .279/.444/.603 with six home runs, 17 runs and 16 RBI. He should fill a depth role in the outfield after right-hander Nate Jones was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.