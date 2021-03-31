Souza signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Souza was released by Houston on March 24 but will land a minor-league agreement one day before the start of the regular season. The Dodgers have plenty of talent in the outfield, but Souza could serve as depth at some point in 2021. The 31-year-old has appeared in 83 major-league games with the Diamondbacks and Cubs across the past two seasons and slashed .213/.304/.366 with six home runs, 34 RBI and seven stolen bases.