The Dodgers acquired Berroa from the Blue Jays on Monday in exchange for cash considerations, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Berroa had been booted off the Blue Jays' 40-man roster and will now head to a new organization. The 25-year-old will report to Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he will give the Dodgers outfield depth.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Steward Berroa: Pushed off 40-man roster•
-
Blue Jays' Steward Berroa: Sent down to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Steward Berroa: Up from Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Steward Berroa: Optioned to Buffalo•
-
Blue Jays' Steward Berroa: Drawing rare start•
-
Blue Jays' Steward Berroa: Swipes two bags in rare start•