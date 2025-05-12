Now Playing

The Dodgers acquired Berroa from the Blue Jays on Monday in exchange for cash considerations, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Berroa had been booted off the Blue Jays' 40-man roster and will now head to a new organization. The 25-year-old will report to Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he will give the Dodgers outfield depth.

