McFarland signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

McFarland, 34, spent the bulk of last season in the minors but did get into three games with the Mets. The veteran left-hander will compete for a spot in the Dodgers' Opening Day bullpen but will probably begin the year at Triple-A Oklahoma City.