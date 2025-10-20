Scott (lower body) has been throwing and hopes to be included on the Dodgers' World Series roster, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Scott has not made an appearance this postseason after undergoing a lower-body abscess procedure earlier this month. It's unclear whether he will be built back up enough to be included on the roster for the World Series, which begins Friday. Scott paced the Dodgers with 23 saves during the regular season, but he had an up-and-down campaign, finishing with a 4.74 ERA and 60:18 K:BB over 57 frames.