Skubal (12-7) pitched seven shutout innings, allowing just three hits and striking out 10 without walking a batter to earn the win over the Giants on Friday.

Skubal struggled against the Giants last week, but he bounced right back in his last start of the regular season. He likely could have kept going -- he exited at 75 pitches (60 strikes), but the Dodgers have no need to take unnecessary risks on the eve of the postseason. Skubal ends the regular season with a 2.72 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 186:27 K:BB over 158.2 innings across 26 starts between the Dodgers and the Tigers. He'll likely make a start during the NLDS on more than one week of rest.