Dodgers' Tarik Skubal: Notches no-decision in Los Angeles

Skubal allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six batters over five innings in a no-decision against Kansas City on Monday.

It was a grind for Skubal in his first home start at Dodger Stadium, as he needed 95 pitches to get through five frames. The star southpaw gave up three runs over his first three innings but at least managed to close out his outing with two scoreless frames. Skubal did record a healthy 14 whiffs and six punchouts, so the outing wasn't entirely mediocre. He's allowed five runs across 11 innings while posting a 12:4 K:BB over his first two starts with the Dodgers and is lined up to next take the mound at home in a tough matchup versus Milwaukee.