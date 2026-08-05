Dodgers' Tarik Skubal: Tagged with loss in Dodgers debut

Skubal (7-6) was tagged with the loss Tuesday against the Cubs, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks across six innings. He struck out six.

Skubal got into a groove early and struck out three of the first six batters he faced, but he gave up a solo shot to Dansby Swanson in the third inning and an RBI single to Nico Hoerner in the sixth before departing the contest. This was Skubal's fourth consecutive quality start, and despite the loss against one of the hottest teams in the National League, his performance was strong, as he tossed 51 of his 85 pitches for strikes in his first start for his new team. Skubal is expected to take the mound next week in a home series against the Royals.