Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Belts ball out of Wrigley

Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Cubs.

Hernandez launched an impressive long ball in the sixth inning, crushing a 443-foot blast to left-center field that completely cleared the bleachers. However, that proved to be the final run the Dodgers scored in their fourth straight loss. Hernandez has had a pretty quiet campaign with just 11 homers through 78 games, but he's been heating up in the power department of late. Over his past five contests, the veteran slugger has belted three homers while batting .421 (8-for-19) and collecting four RBI.