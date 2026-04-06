Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Belts first homer of 2026
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in an 8-6 win against Washington on Sunday.
Hernandez got the day off Saturday and responded with a big performance one day later. The veteran slugger notched his first long ball of the campaign in the ninth inning, extending the Dodgers' lead to two runs and giving closer Edwin Diaz a little more cushion. Though the long ball was just the second extra-base hit of the campaign for Hernandez, he's swung the bat well overall, slashing .345/.367/.483 through 30 plate appearances.
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