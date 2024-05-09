Hernandez went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI during Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Marlins.

Hernandez drove in all three of the Dodgers' runs Wednesday, plating Freddie Freeman on a first-inning single before re-taking the lead in the sixth on a two-run homer that also scored Freeman. Hernandez has gone yard four times in May, batting 8-for-25 (.320) with six runs scored during the month.