Hernandez went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI during Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Marlins.
Hernandez drove in all three of the Dodgers' runs Wednesday, plating Freddie Freeman on a first-inning single before re-taking the lead in the sixth on a two-run homer that also scored Freeman. Hernandez has gone yard four times in May, batting 8-for-25 (.320) with six runs scored during the month.
