Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday in a loss to the Nationals.

Hernandez belted a 350-foot solo homer in the ninth inning, but it wasn't enough to bring the Dodgers back for a win. The long ball was the veteran outfielder's first since he went deep in three consecutive games June 11-14. Since that three-game stretch he's mostly struggled, batting .231 with a 32.1 percent strikeout rate over seven contests.