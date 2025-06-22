Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Clubs homer in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday in a loss to the Nationals.
Hernandez belted a 350-foot solo homer in the ninth inning, but it wasn't enough to bring the Dodgers back for a win. The long ball was the veteran outfielder's first since he went deep in three consecutive games June 11-14. Since that three-game stretch he's mostly struggled, batting .231 with a 32.1 percent strikeout rate over seven contests.
More News
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Homers again Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Clubs homer in loss•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Smacks three-run homer•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Rare day off Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Plays hero in 13th inning•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Slugs decisive homer•