Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday in a loss to the Rockies.

The Dodgers were held scoreless through five frames before Hernandez broke the seal on the offense with a solo shot in the sixth. The long ball was his third over his past six games and his 21st of the season. Hernandez's .757 OPS on the campaign is well below the .840 mark he posted during the regular season last year, but the veteran outfielder does rank in the top 20 leaguewide with 75 RBI.