Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Continues strong start to season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, an additional run and a double in Saturday's 6-3 victory against the Rangers.
Hernandez broke a 1-1 tie and gave Los Angeles a lead it would never lose with a three-run blast off Jack Leiter in the first inning. The slugger was in a mini three-game slump coming into Saturday, going 1-for-11 with four strikeouts over that span, but he's been very good overall at the outset of the campaign. Hernandez is slashing .306/.327/.531 with three home runs, 11 RBI. 10 runs and a stolen base through 13 games.
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