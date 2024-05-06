Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 5-1 win over Atlanta.

Hernandez homered for the second time in three games and has tallied at least a hit in 10-of-12 games since April 23. The 31-year-old is slashing .252/.320/.468 with eight homers, 25 RBI, 23 runs and a 13:49 BB:K in 153 plate appearances. Hernandez is showing increased signs of power from a year ago but strikeouts still remain an issue. His 49 strikeouts are currently the fourth-most in baseball, as he's striking out 32 percent of the time.